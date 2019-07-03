State capture: Bruce Koloane ignored rules to let Guptas land at Waterkloof

Sindane said the team was formed in May that year and comprised Zuma allies Thulani Dlomo from the State Security Agency and Tom Moyane, who was the national commissioner of correctional services at the time.

"Our mandate was to determine the sequence of events as to how we ended up where we did, prior to, during and after the landing; to assess the events in light of established legislation; interview relevant persons; and to make findings and recommendations," Sindane said.

But the team was given a little over a week to do the investigation.

"We had to understand how the Waterkloof Air Force Base works. That was the pre-arrival phase. If any person wants to apply to come to SA and apply to land at Waterkloof, what should they comply with? Waterkloof's responsibility was to receive aircrafts of heads of states, deputy heads of state, and defence top brass," she said.

Sindane referred to recorded conversations in which Koloane was speaking to other officials about the flight. In them, he makes references to "Number One" - a common term which refers to the president.

"When we approached the director-general in the presidency [Cassius Lubisi at the time] we said one of the things that kept coming up is Number One… We wanted to know if he had any responsibilities in law or otherwise in the landing of the aircraft. That was the context of our question," Sindane said.