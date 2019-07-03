DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to pay his own legal fees should he decide to challenge the yet-to-be-released public protector report on Bosasa.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release details of a probe into a R500‚000 donation paid towards Ramaphosa's campaign for his ANC presidential bid in 2017.

Weekend reports suggested that Ramaphosa was already anticipating challenging Mkhwebane's report.

"The president has every right to do so. However‚ South Africans cannot be expected to pay the legal bill for the president to defend himself against allegations of corruption‚ abuse of power‚ and money laundering.

"We contend that Ramaphosa would be required by law to pay for such legal action from his own pocket as he would be litigating in his personal capacity‚" Maimane said in a statement.