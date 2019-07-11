Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker

Three Iranian vessels tried to block the passage of a BP-operated tanker through the Strait of Hormuz but withdrew after warnings from a British warship, the British government said on Thursday.

The stand off followed a warning by U.S. President Donald Trump that U.S. sanctions on Iran would soon be "substantially" increased as part of Washington's drive to curb Iran's nuclear activities and regional behaviour.

Britain urged Iran to "de-escalate the situation in the region" after the incident involving British Heritage, which is operated by BP under an Isle of Man flag.

"HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away," a British government spokesman said in a statement.