Gordhan heads to court to set aside Mkhwebane's 'rogue unit' report

In terms of the Public Protector Act, the public protector must justify or provide “special circumstances” to entertain any complaints regarding events or conduct that is more than two years old.

“Despite repeated requests for an explanation on what ‘special circumstances’ she relied on for this investigation of matters from as far back as 2007, none has been forthcoming,” Malatji said.

Malatji, in a statement, said Mkhwebane misunderstood the law to arrive at a pre-determined outcome relating to the powers of intelligence services.

“There is no legal obstacle to Sars establishing an investigative unit to deal with the tax implications of organised crime and illicit trade like cigarette smuggling.

“In fact, this capacity is being re-established thanks to the findings and recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.”

Malatji also said the report ignored facts, and their significance, to reach its findings regarding the establishment of the Sars investigative unit.