After "a very long night"‚ South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Thursday confirmed that journalist Angela Quintal has been released after being detained by authorities in Tanzania.

Quintal‚ now working for the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists‚ was detained at her hotel in Dar-es-Salaam with a CPJ colleague on Wednesday evening.

"Following a very long night by the High Commissioner‚ the two journalists have been brought back into their hotel. The High Commissioner [Thami] Mseleku is meeting with them to understand the events of last night‚" South Africa's Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

"He will then proceed to engage the Tanzania authority.

"I personally spoke to her this morning and the High Commissioner early this morning‚" Mabaya added.