SA journalist and Kenyan colleague have passports returned

South African journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo, who were detained by law enforcement in Tanzania, have been given their passports back, the department of international relations said on Thursday.

“The High Commissioner of South Africa in Tanzania, Mr Thami Mseleku, has informed the Minister of International Relations, Lindiwe Sisulu, that passports of a South African journalist and that of her Kenyan colleague have been returned,” the department said in a statement.

The department announced on Thursday that Quintal and Mumo were released following their detention on Wednesday.

Mseleku, according to the department, has been instructed by Sisulu to gather all facts around their detention and report to Pretoria by end of Thursday.

“Following meetings with the Tanzanian authorities this morning, the High Commissioner has indicated that the two journalists are now free to leave Tanzania.

“The Minister thanked High Commissioner Mseleku, the team at the Dirco 24-hour call centre, and diplomats from Kenya and Tanzania for resolving the matter speedily."

Said Sisulu: “We are happy that this matter has been resolved, the two journalists have their passports, and they can travel today."