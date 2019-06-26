Moral compass in SA is mislaid

It is disturbing to notice that many users of social media can no longer differentiate between bad and fair publication.

Some people get killed without getting any help from onlookers who witness the killing, instead we would be taking videos to share on social media platforms.

Our moral ethic has deteriorated to a point that we choose to post someone's death even before the family is notified by those in authority.

Recently a police officer was shot and killed at Nancefield hostel in Soweto only for the victim's family to learn about his death on social media.