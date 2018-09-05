The conduct of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ representatives in parliament is infantile and racist‚ says trade union federation Cosatu.

The federation is hot under the collar after its parliamentary coordinator‚ Matthew Parks‚ was criticised by EFF MPs during Tuesday’s public hearings on land expropriation in parliament.

“Some inconsequential EFF MP and her leader Floyd Shivambu accused our parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks of siding with white monopoly capital and serving white interests because he is also white‚” Cosatu said in a statement.

“These moral cretins and political idiots said this after Cde Matthew Parks communicated Cosatu’s position of supporting expropriation of land without compensation but opposing the changing of Section 25 of the Constitution.

“This federation is not shocked by these outrageous attacks directed at Cde Mathew Parks by these organised noisemakers and professional race hustlers. They are nothing but angry‚ self-pitying delusionists with the moral compass of an opportunistic infection. These creatures of bombastic nonsense thrive on any applause or social media likes that they can get through flippant name calling.” Cosatu also lashed out at the ANC benches‚ saying MPs chose to keep silent “during the EFF’s temper tantrums”.