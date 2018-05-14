We need to find our compassion

The monsters who commit unspeakable crimes by killing their partners or children were once children with good, innocent hearts.

Our society lacks love, compassion and empathy.

We are psychologically damaged and are not aware of the gravity and insidious consequences of this.

I am shocked when I hear people say I can relate with what the victim is going through because I am a woman, or because I am raising a girl-child.

We must go back to the basics of humanity that demand that we do not hurt others. And that is what we must inculcate in our children.

We must teach them love, compassion, empathy and respect.

The last thing we need is polarisation. We have a moral obligation to fix all this by getting together as humans.

Mpho Mabala

by e-mail