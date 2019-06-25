WATCH | Westville inmates have a 'cocaine party' in prison

A number of inmates have been moved to a maximum secure facility following the emergence of two videos from Durban's Westville Prison.

One shows an inmate openly snorting drugs, listening to music and dancing.

The other shows correctional officials handing weapons to prisoners and instigating them to fight each other.

Both videos were filmed secretly at Westville Prison, near Durban, and have taken social media by storm.

The department of correctional services on Tuesday confirmed that it had received a preliminary report from prison officials following an internal probe launched by minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola.