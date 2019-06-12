Government should reskill unemployed youth

This year's Youth Month coincides with the commemoration of 25 years of freedom and democracy.

Both commemorations should interrogate the future of the youth of this country. Also, the month should bring about new approaches to lead the fight against the staggering 27.1% unemployment rate and even worse, youth unemployment rate of 55.2%, which stands out globally.

It is sad to see graduates who cannot find jobs after years of studying. Most believed that education was the only freedom, but today they are stuck with certificates and no experience.