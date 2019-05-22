Bushbuckridge councillor bust for fraud

A Bushbuckridge member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, who allegedly defrauded more than 350 unemployed youth, has been released on bail.

Mphikelele Learnard Malomane, 43, and his alleged accomplices Bongani Sibuyi, 27, and Palesa Pertunia Maja, 23, appeared before the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Friday after they were arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit on Thursday and Friday respectively for fraud and theft.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the accused recruited unemployed youth and made them pay R250 each for leadership skills training.

"It is alleged that during August 2017 Bushbuckridge local municipality in collaboration with Leadership 2020 invited youth for training in leadership skills and sales. Interested youth applied and submitted their CVs and were told to pay an administration fee of R250 each into an FNB account.

"About 351 learners deposited the money which amounted to over R80,000. Ultimate Training Programme (UTC), a service provider which was not accredited by Seta at the time, was allegedly appointed to run the said project with Sibuyi being the project leader."