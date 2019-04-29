Tshwane brings back free Wi-Fi in the townships

The area near Steve Tshwete Secondary School in Olivenhoutbosch in Centurion has become a sort of a meeting place, thanks to the free Wi-Fi provided by the municipality.

Dozens of youth gather around the entrances of the school with their eyes glued to their cellphone and tablet screens as they enjoy free Wi-Fi provided by the city of Tshwane.

Some come with their laptops to work on school assignments, while others catch up on what's happening on social media.

When Sowetan visited the area yesterday, there was more than a dozen youngsters glued to their mobile devices checking e-mails, while others were searching for jobs online.

The Wi-Fi hotspots by the city of Tshwane have been increased and reconnected in the township, south west of the capital from last month.

Thabo Radebe, 28, an unemployed fibre optic cables installer, visits the place everyday as he is job hunting.

Radebe said he's able to apply for jobs every day but is frustrated by how slow the service gets, especially in the afternoons when there are a lot of people using the free Wi-Fi service.

"I use the free Wi-Fi service mainly from around 10am because I apply for jobs online, that's the only reason I am using this service," Radebe said.