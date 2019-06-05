What about the killers of Onkgopotse Tiro?

The ANC government and the NPA are selective in investigating and prosecuting cases of apartheid criminals.

They should not take undue credit for the investigation and likely prosecution of a suspect in the murder of Ahmed Timol - Joao Rodriguez - because it was the Timol family that played a major part in making the prosecution possible.

A member of Onkgopotse Tiro's family has submitted a PAIA (Promotion of Access to Information Act) application to get access to Tiro's security file but the ANC government has ignored the request.

Should we conclude that some ANC bigwigs might be implicated in the death of Tiro, which explains why they are not keen to dig out the truth about Tiro's assassination? The Botswana government is also dragging its feet, they were requested information about Tiro last year but they have not complied after promising to provide it.