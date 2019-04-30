Steve Hofmeyr hits back at MultiChoice decision to not air his content

Controversial Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr told TshisaLIVE that he's disappointed by MultiChoice's decision to stop airing content featuring him on all of its platforms, and that he voted for a new SA to free his colleagues from "this type of old-school censorship".

MultiChoice confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday that it decided not to air any of Steve's content, which includes archived material from the star, and to distance itself from the controversial artist.

This after a tweet from the musician in 2014 resurfaced on social media where he claimed black people were the "architects of apartheid".

Steve said he would not fight the decision, except where contracts are broken, and will be looking to move his content to another platform "in need of content".

He said that he was disappointed by the decision and pointed out that he had provided a lot of content to MultiChoice's platforms.