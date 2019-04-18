MultiChoice stand firms against racism despite boycotts involving Steve Hofmeyr

MultiChoice remains defiant in the midst of mounting calls to boycott the company over their role in Steve Hofmeyr's removal from the nominations list at the Ghoema Afrikaans Music Awards.

The controversial singer's music video with fellow artists Bok van Blerk, Jay, Ruhan Du Toit and Bobby van Jaarsveld Die Land was cut from the Best Music Video category at this year's awards.

It had earlier been nominated in the category, but Steve's participation caused a fuss and lead to DStv threatening to pull its sponsorship of the event unless the musician's name was removed from the nominations list.

MultiChoice group executive of corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed to TshisaLIVE that they had requested that Steve "not form part of the event" and reaffirmed their commitment to standing against racism.