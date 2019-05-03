WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract

MultiChoice earlier this week confirmed it would not air any of Steve's content, including archived material of the musician, in a move to distance itself from the artist.

The decision came after a 2014 tweet from Steve re-emerged on social media, in which the musician claimed black people were the "architects of apartheid".

While not siding with the musician, many have criticised the move by the company, saying it is diminishing freedom of speech and neglecting an audience without any consideration.