'Why am I being debated on DStv?' asks Steve Hofmeyr after he smashed his decoder

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has questioned MultiChoice's decision to remove all content pertaining to him on their platforms after he was a topic of discussion on kykNET news programme kykNET Verslag.

Steve made headlines yet again on Monday when he returned to court in a dispute over an apartheid-era flag at the Woordfees festival in Stellenbosch last year. At the festival, activist Johan Pienaar wrote the names of several prominent "architects of apartheid" on the flag, with Steve's name in the centre, and asked people to walk on it.

Steve responded at the time by tweeting that he would offer a reward of R1,500 to anyone who removed the flag. The case was brought to court and a protection order was granted to the activist late last year. The case was once again postponed on Monday until July 22.

And while he was a topic of conversation over the drama, Steve took to Twitter to question why his name was being mentioned in the middle of a boycott from MultiChoice.