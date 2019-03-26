Toyota SA pulls out of 'Afrikaans is Groot' event

Global car manufacturer Toyota's South African arm will no longer sponsor the Afrikaans is Groot series of events, it announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after sharp criticism from a number of public figures, including Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, of the events involving controversial figure Steve Hofmeyr from a number of public figures.

The Afrikaans musical event recently came under fire for tweeting a picture of the old South African flag.

In its statement, Toyota mentioned that it would instead be involving itself in "creative and musical events that promote diversity and social cohesion in the country".

Toyota South Africa Motors and the organisers of Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) have amicably agreed to discontinue their sponsorship association as of March 2019 – which also marked the end of the 2018 AIG season.

“Both parties have honoured their contractual agreements since 2015. The partnership was mutually beneficial to both parties,” the company said.It added that it was "fully committed" to developing arts and culture in the country.

TSAM remains committed to the social and economic development of a peaceful and harmonious South Africa,” the statement said.