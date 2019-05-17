It's not comedy when the joke is on you

One of my favourite philosophers is Plato, mostly because he debunks the stodgy ideas people have of philosophy.

My favourite of his musings is The Allegory of the Cave.

The story speaks of a group of men who were kept in a dingy cave with no light and obviously no Wi-Fi.

Their only source of light was a fire behind them where their captors often held different objects that created shadowy figures the cavemen spent hours fascinating over.

For no apparent reason, other than a Generations: The Legacy-sized plot hole, one of the cavemen was freed.

Used to the world with no Wi-Fi and plenty of shadows, he is overwhelmed by the bright lights and the raucous of the world all around him.