Durban transport mogul's daughter 'kidnapped' after being 'forced off the road'

Moosamy, a mother of two, worked at the family business in the finance department.

According to Reaction Unit SA: "The vehicle driver's side glass had two bullet holes and the left passenger window was smashed in. According to a witness, several males in a silver VW Golf, a white hatchback BWM & a bakkie forced the businesswoman off the road.

"They then fired shots at the driver's window when she locked herself in. Other suspects damaged the left window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out. She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away.