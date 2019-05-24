IFP welcomes decision allowing dagga compound to be available without prescription

The Inkatha Freedom Party on Friday welcomed health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to exclude certain preparations containing cannabidiol (CBD) from being scheduled in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act of 1965.

CBD is a chemical compound of the cannabis plant which is used for medicinal purposes. Unlike its cousin tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), another compound from cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive.

CBD is touted to be effective for things such as increasing appetite, reducing nausea and vomiting and reducing pain.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette on Thursday which was dated May 15, Motsoaledi excluded preparations containing CBD from the operation of the act.

Motsoaledi said the exemption was effective immediately but for a period not exceeding 12 months from the date of the gazette.