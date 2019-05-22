Where is Collen Maine hiding?

I wonder if the ANC Youth League still exists. The last time it was vocal was before the Nasrec conference where it opposed President Cyril Ramaphosa's election. Where is Collen "Oros" Maine hiding? - Oriah Choshane

Chiefs need quality players

The loss of Kaizer Chiefs to TS Galaxy is not their coach Ernst Middendorp's fault. Chiefs haven't got quality players. I mean how dare they play an old man like Bernard Parker? That player is old, man! - Chopo

Corruption doesn't pay

Jacob Zuma and his son are having their days in court. The Guptas are having it good in Dubai. What a shame. Africa wake up. - Anon

Defending the indefensible

South Africans never cease to amaze the world. Why do they defend the corrupt who deprive many of basic services. - Anon Bucs duo's experience needed

Renew their contracts

As a Bucs fan, I appeal to the coach and chairman to renew Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola's contracts. Their experience is needed for the coming season. - Sputla ZB

Bring back practical subjects

In order for the economy to be in the hands of black people, all our children must be taught practical subjects at all primary and high schools. Why they have done away with home economics and others, I don't know. -Chopo