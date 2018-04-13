Battle lines have been drawn between ANC Youth League leaders after their president‚ Collen Maine‚ threw North West chairman Supra Mahumapelo under the bus on Wednesday by revealing he was the one who introduced him to the Gupta family.

Maine was addressing a Winnie Madikizela Mandela memorial service in Potchefstroom on behalf of the youth league.

Addressing another memorial service on Thursday‚ the youth league’s deputy secretary-general‚ Thandi Moraka‚ took a swipe at Maine for his comments‚ saying he does not deserve to be called a comrade.

“He is a sellout of note. Immediately after Nasrec comrade Collen went to comrade Cyril and said to him that as the youth league we want to apologise for having supported comrade Nkosazana‚” Moraka said.

She added that the youth league had never given Maine a mandate to apologise to Ramaphosa.

“We want to state it categorically here … that apology was not representing us as the youth of this country. We believed in comrade Nkosazana and we cannot be crucified for having supported a woman‚” she said to loud applause.

Maine was not available for comment.