Outrage over delays in ANCYL conference

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine and secretary- general Njabulo Nzuza are being accused by disgruntled members of the league of delaying its elective conference for their own political ends.

Some members are contemplating taking them to court to seek a guarantee that the conference won't be postponed again. Others are planning to picket outside Luthuli House to force the league mandarins and the mother body to move the elective conference, which was recently moved from June to September 6, to an earlier date.

Two senior league members and one ANC member, who didn't want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Maine and Nzuza delayed the conference so they could continue attending ANC national working committee (NWC) and national executive committee (NEC) meetings where they could lobby for their deployment to government.

"Maine attends NWC meetings by virtue of being the president of the organisation whereas Nzuza attends NEC meetings by virtue of being the secretary-general of the league. They attend these meetings where they could continue to lobby for deployment in government. They are scared that if the conference is held and the new leadership is elected, their lobbying for positions would be difficult because they would no longer be sitting in close proximity to power," said the league member.