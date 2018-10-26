ANCYL in Gauteng suspends secretary Bones Modise
The provincial executive committee of the ANC Youth League in Gauteng has suspended its secretary, Bones Modise.
This follows a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held earlier this week, which resolved to investigate the provincial secretary who they accuse of meddling with both branch and regional processes.
"…The constant postponement of congresses and [receiving] of reports from regions stating that their greatest hurdle and impediment to launching structures resides in the malfunctioning and abuse taking place in both the provincial and national secretariat office, left the PEC with little option but to unanimously resolve to temporarily suspend its provincial secretary," said ANCYL provincial spokesperson Mbali Hlophe.
ANCYL member Thulani Ndlovu has been appointed as acting provincial secretary.
The decision to suspend Modise was taken on Wednesday when the PEC met for their ordinary meeting to discuss, among other things, the province's state of readiness for the ANCYL conference from December 17-20 at Nasrec Expo Centre to elect a new leadership.
The Gauteng PEC has also fingered ANCYL national secretary Njabulo Nzuza for allegedly manipulating processes in order to delay regional conferences.
Both Nzuza and Modise could not be immediately reached for comment.
In an interview with the Sowetan last week, Nzuza denied having any influence on the delay in branch general meetings (BGMs) and regional conferences.
"Those allegations are void of any truth and any logically thinking person should be worried if they say I'm trying to sabotage anyone by withholding BGMs… packages are [all] out. As deployees, we have sent [signed branch general meeting] packages and hopefully they will reach their intended recipients. If not, we will act," Nzuza warned.
The Gauteng PEC said they intend sending a letter to the ANC task team responsible for aiding the league with its congress, voicing their "dissatisfaction" with Nzuza's office and the "abuse and manipulation of audit processes" taking place through his office.
Following their plea to the national executive committee in August to assist them with challenges facing the organisation, the NEC appointed a task team for the Young Lions to meet its mandate and hold a conference in December.
Turning to their preferred candidate ahead of the December elective conference, Gauteng reiterated their support for presidential hopeful Thanduxolo Sabelo, KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, to take over the reins from ANCYL president Collen Maine.
Sabelo is expected to go head-to-head with ANCYL treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde, though the name of Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini has recently been thrown into the mix.