ANCYL in Gauteng suspends secretary Bones Modise

The provincial executive committee of the ANC Youth League in Gauteng has suspended its secretary, Bones Modise.

This follows a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held earlier this week, which resolved to investigate the provincial secretary who they accuse of meddling with both branch and regional processes.

"…The constant postponement of congresses and [receiving] of reports from regions stating that their greatest hurdle and impediment to launching structures resides in the malfunctioning and abuse taking place in both the provincial and national secretariat office, left the PEC with little option but to unanimously resolve to temporarily suspend its provincial secretary," said ANCYL provincial spokesperson Mbali Hlophe.

ANCYL member Thulani Ndlovu has been appointed as acting provincial secretary.

The decision to suspend Modise was taken on Wednesday when the PEC met for their ordinary meeting to discuss, among other things, the province's state of readiness for the ANCYL conference from December 17-20 at Nasrec Expo Centre to elect a new leadership.

The Gauteng PEC has also fingered ANCYL national secretary Njabulo Nzuza for allegedly manipulating processes in order to delay regional conferences.

Both Nzuza and Modise could not be immediately reached for comment.