Racial profiling and intimidation of black doctors need further probe

Recent reports of racial profiling and discrimination against black and Indian doctors by medical aid schemes and their investigation units have finally been revealed to the public.

Doctors have experienced the heavy handedness and bullying tactics for years. However, because it was done on an individual basis it was difficult to make the connection.

Doctors depend on direct payment from the schemes because the majority of patients served by doctors who work in the low socioeconomic strata and poor communities don't have credit cards and cannot afford to pay doctors directly.

Maybe in the suburbs patients are able to pay and get receipts and claim back, but the poorer patients don't have the money nor do they have the resources to send receipts and invoices to medical schemes and then wait for two or three weeks to get reimbursed.