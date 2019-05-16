Citizens free to vote for whoever

ANC has won yet another election, albeit with reduced margin. Personally, I voted for ANC for a simple reason, I always wanted Cyril Ramaphosa to be country's president. I got my wish.

So, I'm not complaining. I've always believed he should have succeeded Nelson Mandela.

The EFF has punched above its weight limit. The DA has gone same direction as ANC by losing some of its voters.

For as long as opposition parties and their members continue to insult those people who vote for the ANC instead of convincing them why they should for their parties, ANC will continue to rule SA.

White DA members still have apartheid hangover. They think blacks should take instructions from them. Their comments on social networks are disturbing. For some of them, anything touched by a black person is cursed.