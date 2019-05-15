DA blocking of mosque reveals religious intolerance

DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe is either being economical with the truth or is profoundly ignorant about her own party when she calls a radio show in order to retrieve something from Muslim residents' anger.

They ditched voting for the DA over the building of their mosque that was blocked in Valhalla, Centurion.

The same old line by Nt'sekhe in the vein of these pseudo-liberals about respecting all religions and their right to coexist in South Africa was similarly trotted out.

She is ignorant about the controversy that raged about the DA councillor in Ward 66 who went against it, reportedly saying some outrageous things.

TG Moyane, Soshanguve