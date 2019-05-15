Chief justice begins countdown to swearing-in of MPs from today

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will today receive a list of members of parliament and provincial legislatures from the Independent Electoral Commission.

This signifies the start of the process to elect the country’s president following the national elections held last week.

The list of 400 MPs was sent to the IEC from the political parties which earned parliamentary seats in the elections last week. Of the 48 parties that contested the elections, only 15 will be represented in the national assembly.

MPs will, on the first sitting of the national assembly on May 23, be sworn in by the chief justice who will preside over the appointment of the speaker.

The ANC won the elections which means they will have enough votes to ensure that the president and speaker of their choice will be elected.