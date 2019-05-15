To show emotions is not a sign of weakness, but rather a cry for help

I've often wondered about the effect of men not openly showing emotional vulnerability. What does that do to us, and to those we love?

I've written ad nauseam about social scripting or socialisation of both the boy and girl child. I find it toxic how boys are raised - especially when coming to them dealing with their emotions.

Boys are told to be strong and not show "weakness". I find this social scripting problematic.

There's a recent case of former US vice-president Joe Biden showing his emotions in public when he spoke about the loss of his son, who died in 2015 due to brain cancer.

Here was the former vice-president of a leading nation, a man expected to be stoic, strong and not emotional, openly shedding tears about the loss of his son.

Biden publicly being vulnerable and open on his sadness stood out for me. This moment stood out for me because I am frustrated with the teaching that boys and men should not show emotion and vulnerability.