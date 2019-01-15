Vote wisely or you will get government you deserve

The year 2019 was ushered in by violent protests across the globe; poverty and inequality have reached unbearable levels. Extreme wealth and abject poverty will define the political trajectory the world will follow in 2019. South Africans go to the polls in the most crucial and pivotal elections in the history of our troubled and divided rainbow nation.

Twenty-five years ago democracy was born and freedom was attained.

It was Franklin D Roosevelt who once said, "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved". Sadly, SA today is a sick society, morally and ethically bankrupt. Corruption is the epicentre and vortex of the current grave crisis.

The year 2019 will change the course of our history, vote wisely or you will get the government that you deserve.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni