ANC needs to work hard to regain people's trust

It is fair to say the ANC's January 8 event, which was also its manifesto launch, went well if we take into account its numerical strength.

People have been waiting to see what the party is promising because it has been in government for nearly 25 years now. Many have been eager to know what the ANC will change because of difficulties in growing our economy after nine years of disaster when Jacob Zuma was in charge.

Although we are now seeing some real changes, the ANC needs to work very hard to regain our trust.

Election season is here and we all know that most parties will try to fool us by making false promises.

Sadly the poor are the ones who stand to lose or gain here. Let's hope we won't regret our choices as we decide who to vote for.

Tom Mhlanga,Braamfontein