Race has nothing to do with rape.

Rape, murder, violence and other offences don't have a face; they don't rely on the colour of the skin of the perpetrator or the victim.

Many users of social media were dumbfounded and surprised that the rapist who sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in the toilets of a Pretoria restaurant is white and 20 years old.

I will not use the words "alleged to have raped the girl" like many journalists because I don't have a doubt in my mind that he did rape that child.

I fathom that journalists are guided by a code of conduct that requires them to refrain from making a judgment.

Indeed our environment is not safe.