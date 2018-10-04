Let's fight depression by being there for one another

Depression has become a quick and silent killer in the country. We are losing a lot of young and old people because of this disease.

A lot of our people are suffering from depression and the dangerous part is that most of us don't know we are suffering from it.

The question most of us have is, what causes depression? There are a lot of things that cause it, for example, relationships, financial problems, loss of a loved one and abuse.

A lot of people go through emotional and physical abuse from their partners and keep it a secret, until they can't take it anymore and suddenly decide to take their lives.

People should learn to speak out.

Let's all be responsible and help our community defeat this problem. Together we can defeat depression.

Melato Mphahlele,Zebediela