Rape suspect dies after falling down elevator shaft.

A Durban man plunged 18 metres to his death in an elevator shaft on Tuesday after escaping from police custody.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the handcuffed man managed to break free from harbour police‚ who had nabbed him for alleged abduction and rape.

The man‚ according to police‚ ran into an empty building near the harbour.

“He ran into an open doorway on the sixth floor‚ not realising that it was an elevator shaft.