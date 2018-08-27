Trump's new target is SA

US President Donald Trump's tweet has raised many concerns in SA.

EFF commander Julius Malema has reportedly told Trump to stay out of South African issues as we, South Africans, are not interfering in US affairs. Why are white Americans concerned with expropriation of land without compensation and not concerned with how land was taken from blacks?

Trump failed to impose his will on North Korea and on China with a trade war. Now he is onto South Africa.

Let's resist neocolonialism.

Martin Rabaloi, Pretoria