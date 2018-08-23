Pretoria will ask the US ambassador for clarity on a tweet sent out by US President Donald Trump in which he announced that he has asked the US secretary of state to study expropriation without compensation and farm murders after seemingly watching a segment on Fox News.

Trump tweeted that he has asked his secretary of state‚ Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers".

Trump also included the sentence "South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers" in the sentence‚ and tagged Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the channel in his tweet.

The presidency said on Thursday that it noted Trump’s tweet‚ "which is misinformed in our view"‚ but that the matter would be taken up through diplomatic channels.

“To this end the Presidency will request the minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to obtain clarification from the US Ambassador‚” Khusela Diko‚ Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman‚ said.