South Africa

Trump 'is misinformed in our view' - Ramaphosa's office on land tweet

By Claudi Mailovich - 23 August 2018 - 11:46
U.S. President Donald Trump has asked secretary of state to closely monitor SA's land expropriation.
U.S. President Donald Trump has asked secretary of state to closely monitor SA's land expropriation.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Pretoria will ask the US ambassador for clarity on a tweet sent out by US President Donald Trump in which he announced that he has asked the US secretary of state to study expropriation without compensation and farm murders after seemingly watching a segment on Fox News.

Trump tweeted that he has asked his secretary of state‚ Mike Pompeo to "closely study the South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers".

Trump also included the sentence "South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers" in the sentence‚ and tagged Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the channel in his tweet.

The presidency said on Thursday that it noted Trump’s tweet‚ "which is misinformed in our view"‚ but that the matter would be taken up through diplomatic channels.

“To this end the Presidency will request the minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to obtain clarification from the US Ambassador‚” Khusela Diko‚ Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman‚ said.

South Africans came out guns blazing on Twitter after US president Donald Trump sent out a tweet early on Thursday August 23 2018 claiming that white farmers were being murdered for their land in South Africa.

Land expropriation in South Africa will be monitored by Trump's administration

South Africa's land expropriation debates have caught the eye of United States president Donald Trump.
News
3 days ago

Lindiwe Sisulu is the current Dirco minister.

The segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight broadcast was titled “Inside South Africa's racist land seizures”‚ in which Carlson stated as fact that the Constitution had already been amended‚ and ridiculed the US state department’s statement on the process in SA.

Trump's tweet also comes after US think-tank the Cato Institute published an editorial calling on his administration to act against SA‚ possibly by removing it from the Agoa trade deal‚ which allows favourable South African exports to the US.

An editorial on the topic was written on the think-tank's web site by Marian Tupy‚ who was the expert interviewed by Carlson on the segment.

Ernst Roets and Kallie Kriel‚ leaders of Lobby group AfriForum‚ reportedly visited Carlson’s studio earlier this year in their tour to the US where it raised among others the issue of farm murders. Huffington Post also reported then that Roets and Kriel had met with the Cato Institute during the visit to the US.

READ MORE:

SA will be unstable without land expropriation‚ says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes South Africa will become unstable if the state does not expropriate land without compensation.
News
5 days ago

State shouldn’t own all land‚ the people should - Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected a proposal by EFF leader Julius Malema that the state should be the sole owner of all land.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X