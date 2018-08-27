We must not let Mzansi's unity project be derailed

The recent reactions to a tweet from abroad has exposed the weak social cohesion in our nation.

The weak social ties between us has allowed an external opinion to divide us further. We cannot allow South Africa to fall into despair, especially when we have the potential to cater for the needs of all.

We must continue to strive to build a better life for all. If we build together, we will all benefit together.

On the other hand, if we try to break down each other, we will all lose together.