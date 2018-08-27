We must not let Mzansi's unity project be derailed
The recent reactions to a tweet from abroad has exposed the weak social cohesion in our nation.
The weak social ties between us has allowed an external opinion to divide us further. We cannot allow South Africa to fall into despair, especially when we have the potential to cater for the needs of all.
We must continue to strive to build a better life for all. If we build together, we will all benefit together.
On the other hand, if we try to break down each other, we will all lose together.
The best way to tackle our main challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality will be if we fight together as a nation and not fight each other. If we want to fight, let's rather fight for one another. Let's fight against poverty, unemployment and inequality.
A fine balance needs to be found between redressing the wrongs of the past and building a sense of inclusion and mutual benefit for all South Africans.
We must work together to build a brighter future for us all and for our children. United we'll stand, divided we'll fall!
OJ Fourie
Tshwane