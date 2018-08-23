Criselda Dudumashe: Dear Trump‚ land redistribution is inevitable

TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has lambasted US President Donald Trump for his comments on South Africa's land debate‚ telling the statesman that land redistribution was inevitable and the policy was clear.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that he was looking into South Africa's land seizures. "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers' @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews‚" he tweeted.