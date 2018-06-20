Malema trying to disparage Indians

EFF leader Julius Malema has made a number of sweeping statements aimed at racially stereotyping all Indian South Africans.

I am not surprised by Malema's utterances as he has always been the type of politician that thrives on sensationalism.

The constitution prohibits speech that propagates for war; incitement of imminent violence; or advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm.

The positive role that Indians played in South Africa's reconstruction and development was an example of how immigrants could help build a country.

There were those who joined Umkhonto weSizwe, like Mac Maharaj and Laloo Chiba. In the Rivonia Trial, Ahmed Kathrada was given a life sentence - Maharaj, Chiba, MD Naidoo, M Pather and Salim Essop were also imprisoned.