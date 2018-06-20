Letters

Malema trying to disparage Indians

By Reader Letter - 20 June 2018 - 12:40
The writer believes Malema is trying to disparage Indians.
The writer believes Malema is trying to disparage Indians.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has made a number of sweeping statements aimed at racially stereotyping all Indian South Africans.

I am not surprised by Malema's utterances as he has always been the type of politician that thrives on sensationalism.

The constitution prohibits speech that propagates for war; incitement of imminent violence; or advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm.

The positive role that Indians played in South Africa's reconstruction and development was an example of how immigrants could help build a country.

There were those who joined Umkhonto weSizwe, like Mac Maharaj and Laloo Chiba. In the Rivonia Trial, Ahmed Kathrada was given a life sentence - Maharaj, Chiba, MD Naidoo, M Pather and Salim Essop were also imprisoned.

Human Rights Commission confirms DA complaint about ‘racist’ Malema comment about Indians

Gail Smith confirmed they had received the complaint and would investigate it if they found prima facie evidence.
News
22 hours ago

Even before the tricameral parliament was presented, the Indian community had begun mobilising opposition to the 1981 elections for another government-controlled ethnic body.

The opposition was led by Valli Moosa, Ismail Momoniat, Firoz Cachalia and Azhar Cachalia. They were mentored by Essop Jasat, Cassim Saloojee, Ramlal Bhoolia, and Reggie Vandayar.

Indians have fought a long, hard battle to overcome apartheid and prejudices, and will continue to do so.

We must never allow the rantings of Malema to take that away.

Hiresh Ramthol

Lonehill, Sandton

Passenger admits to using k-word, blames airline for racist text

Woman admits she used k-word.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X