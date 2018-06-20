Malema trying to disparage Indians
EFF leader Julius Malema has made a number of sweeping statements aimed at racially stereotyping all Indian South Africans.
I am not surprised by Malema's utterances as he has always been the type of politician that thrives on sensationalism.
The constitution prohibits speech that propagates for war; incitement of imminent violence; or advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm.
The positive role that Indians played in South Africa's reconstruction and development was an example of how immigrants could help build a country.
There were those who joined Umkhonto weSizwe, like Mac Maharaj and Laloo Chiba. In the Rivonia Trial, Ahmed Kathrada was given a life sentence - Maharaj, Chiba, MD Naidoo, M Pather and Salim Essop were also imprisoned.
Even before the tricameral parliament was presented, the Indian community had begun mobilising opposition to the 1981 elections for another government-controlled ethnic body.
The opposition was led by Valli Moosa, Ismail Momoniat, Firoz Cachalia and Azhar Cachalia. They were mentored by Essop Jasat, Cassim Saloojee, Ramlal Bhoolia, and Reggie Vandayar.
Indians have fought a long, hard battle to overcome apartheid and prejudices, and will continue to do so.
We must never allow the rantings of Malema to take that away.
Hiresh Ramthol
Lonehill, Sandton