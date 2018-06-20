Sibusiso Radebe’s family in shock after MP is gunned down in Gauteng
The family of murdered ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe is trying to absorb news of his sudden death.
His niece Lungile Dube told the publication on Wednesday that family members will be coming together soon. Currently they are trying to deal with the shock and attempting to ascertain more details about the fatal shooting on Tuesday night.
“We are still trying to liaise with the police. We don’t have much to say right now. Further details will be provided as time goes by.
“We were informed of the tragic incident and as a family‚ we are still trying to come to terms with that and get the full story. As soon as we have all the details … we will issue a statement. Everyone is still in shock right now. We are still going to meet together as a family and discuss the way forward‚” said Dube.
Goodwill Sibusiso Radebe was killed at about 7:30pm on Tuesday night in Roodepoort‚ west of Johannesburg‚ during a suspected robbery.
Police are searching for two men believed to be involved in his murder.
They said preliminary reports indicated that Radebe was with another person in a vehicle parked in Carbon Street‚ Lindhaven‚ when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire‚ killing him. His companion managed to escape uninjured.
“The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta‚ dark in colour‚ with unknown registration. The motive is unknown‚ and the police investigation is under way‚” police spokesperson Lt-Col Kay Makhubela said.
The African National Congress caucus in Parliament is mourning Radebe’s death.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu described Radebe as a dedicated member of the movement.
"Comrade Radebe served in numerous structures of our mass democratic movement. He served as deputy secretary of the Congress of South African Students in Mpumalanga in 1994‚ and in 1998 served as chairperson of the South African Student Congress at the Tshwane University of Technology‚ formerly known as Pretoria Technikon."
Mthembu said that in 2002‚ he was part of the task team establishing branches of the Young Communist League in Mpumalanga‚ and was elected as one of the first district secretaries in the Gert Sibande district. In 2008‚ Radebe was elected provincial treasurer of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Mpumalanga.
Radebe joined parliament in 2009 and previously served on the portfolio committee on Higher Education & Training‚ and the portfolio committee on Energy. At the time of his death‚ he was serving on the portfolio committee on Transport.
“The African National Congress sends its deepest condolences to comrade Radebe’s wife and his entire family. May they find solace in the knowledge that we painfully share their loss and thank them for having [lent] the ANC and the country this incomparable servant of our people.” Mthembu said the party would send representatives to visit the family.
“We will keep South Africans informed about the memorial and funeral service arrangements once they have been finalised by the family‚” he added.