Passenger admits to using k-word, blames airline for racist text

The Indian woman who referred to a black flight captain and passengers with the k-word has admitted to her crime and blames it on frustration.

Alochna Moodley, 26, who works in Midrand, Johannesburg, called two black passengers, Reverend Solumuzi Mabuza and Sibusiso Magubane, as well as captain Menzi Mvelase by the k-word in an SMS on a flight from OR Tambo International to King Shaka Airport on Friday night.

She was called out by Mabuza, who was seated next to her and saw her typing the k-word on her phone expressing anger that someone on the flight was drunk while another person was "sniffing".

Yesterday Moodley told Sowetan she had used the word out of frustration. "It was a mistake on my side, I am not going to deny that I said those things," she said.

"Yes, it's wrong for me to make those racial remarks but it was my SMS, so why was he (Mabuza) looking at my phone? He invaded my privacy and I feel like this thing was blown out of proportion."

Her comments came as EFF leader Julius Malema was being attacked for telling a Youth Day rally in Klerksdorp "the majority of Indians are racist and we must never be scared to say that they are racist".

Moodley downplayed her racial comments and blamed Kulula for the flight delay that left her frustrated.

"I was frustrated at the time because it was so late in the evening and the plane wasn't starting," she said.

She said she had tried to apologise to Mabuza but he had declined it.

Mabuza disputed that Moodley had apologised. Instead, he accused her of being arrogant when he reprimanded her.