We need active and visible policing to start winning war on crime

House robberies and break-ins are on the rise in the Kwaggafontein area of former KwaNdebele. My house was recently broken into for the second time.

We didn't report the first crime to the police, thinking it happened by chance. While we informed the local police of the second incident, the policewoman who came to the house to take fingerprints didn't do her work diligently. She said she couldn't locate any fingerprints.

The heartless thief stole all the food in the house.

I work far away from home and my only trust lies with the police. Now I fear for the lives of my wife and children because we don't know when the robber will come again.

I appeal to the police to take us seriously when we report cases or they shouldn't be surprised when we take the law into our own hands. I don't encourage mob justice, but police visibility is sorely needed.