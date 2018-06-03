Five suspects arrested after supermarket robbed.

Mpumalanga police have arrested five men believed to part of a gang of suspects who robbed a supermarket in Leandra on Saturday.

The bust came about after police received information from a community member who noticed some suspicious activity at the back entrance used by members of staff‚ police said

“The police responded and around the vicinity of the supermarket were two vehicles‚ a red Toyota RunX and a white Toyota Avanza with occupants parked in the area close to the supermarket. Police also noticed a Hyundai Accent and white Toyota Corolla that immediately took off when the police were approaching. The RunX and the Avanza also sped off with police giving chase.

“The police managed to intercept the Avanza and two suspects were apprehended. A lookout for the other vehicles was passed to neighbouring police stations and soon the RunX was spotted at Embalenhle.