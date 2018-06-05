A security company has been found liable to pay damages to a butchery it was guarding after burglars set off an alarm‚ broke open two safes and escaped with cash.

“Somewhat ironically‚ given the fact that the phrase ‘not a sausage’ is originally derived from the Cockney rhyming slang ‘sausages and mash’ meaning ‘cash’‚ they got away with not a sausage from the butchery but a great deal of cash‚” said Judge Jeremy Pickering in a judgment handed down in the Grahamstown High Court.

Inyama Rama Butchery‚ trading in Buffalo Street‚ East London‚ sued its security company Red Alert (Pty) Ltd after the burglary in April 2012.

Red Alert had a contract with the butchery to provide monitoring‚ reaction‚ reporting and maintenance security services at the premises.

The butchery was obliged to nominate two key holders who could be contacted in case of emergency or an alarm activation so the security firm’s reaction officer could gain access to the premises.