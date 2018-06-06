Tbo Touch slams 'bully-boy tactics'

Radio mega star Tbo Touch is liquidating Touch Central which he co-owned with radio personality Gareth Cliff.

The company is being sequestrated because it ceased trading. Tbo Touch has also moved swiftly to clarify the confusion that he and his new radio station, Touch HD, have filed for sequestration.

The confusion was triggered by a letter written by JB Media Connection's lawyer, Megan Harrington-Johnson, to Tbo Touch's then lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy. It asked her to provide proof of Touch HD's alleged sequestration.

Tbo Touch's new lawyer, Clement Shirelele, confirmed that Touch Central was under liquidation.