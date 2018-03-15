Let us deal harshly with child abuse

Whenever police release crime statistics, one area that ought to make headlines but seldom gets serious mention is the issue of child abuse.

Murder, rape and other contact crimes such as assault rightly capture the imagination of many people, but save for the odd campaign here and there and some politicians mouthing off about their dedication to the fight against abuse of women and children, the crime remains very much part of our existence yet it is not regarded as serious enough.

Just yesterday newspaper headlines and news on other platforms told of the ordeal of two Soweto primary school pupils at the hands of a police officer - someone who would in a normal society be delegated to give refuge for abused children.

AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto, made headlines last year when it emerged that yet another adult - a scholar patroller - had allegedly sexually molested 87 pupils. It was a shocking story that many hoped would culminate in justice being done rather than this unfortunate sequel.