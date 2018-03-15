Blame parents for school bullies
Parents and guardians cannot turn a blind eye on the way that pupils conduct themselves in schools. They have turned these institutions into unsafe environments.
Adults must shoulder the blame because they have also made schools appear as the "dumping areas" for unruly children. Many schools have transformed into being the drop-off centres, where parents leave their children in the morning only to fetch them in the afternoon.
Many parents don't even get involved in the education of their children.
The last time they play a major role is when they enroll their children at the beginning of the year, and at the end of the year when they appeal for their children to be promoted.
Once inside the school premises, pupils turn violent and bullish. This display of violence can be traced back to the parents not playing their part in the education of their children.
During school governing body meetings, only a handful of parents turn up, in some cases not even forming a quorum for serious decisions to be taken. And in some cases, the parents don't even know the name of their child's class teacher.
Parents are therefore failing dismally to help the teachers in shaping the future of their children.
In many cases where parents are invited to attend certain school programmes, where their involvement is required, they hide behind their jobs as an excuse not to attend.
Schools should introduce in their policies a clause that addresses the involvement of parents in their children's education, failing which the parents should be penalised for breach of school policy.
While our children are going through difficult phases in their own lives, carrying a heavy load on their shoulders, the parents are out enjoying themselves and trying to improve their careers. This must change.
Martha Mphelo, Mamelodi West