Blame parents for school bullies

Parents and guardians cannot turn a blind eye on the way that pupils conduct themselves in schools. They have turned these institutions into unsafe environments.

Adults must shoulder the blame because they have also made schools appear as the "dumping areas" for unruly children. Many schools have transformed into being the drop-off centres, where parents leave their children in the morning only to fetch them in the afternoon.

Many parents don't even get involved in the education of their children.

The last time they play a major role is when they enroll their children at the beginning of the year, and at the end of the year when they appeal for their children to be promoted.