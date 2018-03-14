Unruly pupils must be tackled

The claims by the parents of a female Vereeniging pupil who attacked a teacher in class are beyond shocking.

I am at a loss for words. If her parents are capable of making such a dumb statement - that she was provoked - I am tempted to suspect her behaviour was learnt at home.

I went to school at the height of corporal punishment. Even then, parents seldom blamed teachers. Aggrieved parents knew that the principal's office was the place to go to if they wanted to lodge a complaint.

As pupils we were in no position to take the law into our own hands.

While driving in the village where my former primary school teacher lived, my cousin told me that she had passed away, and showed me where she was buried.